Barbara Ann Messimer, Rockwood

Mrs. Barbara Ann Messimer, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, February 16, 2024, at the home of her daughter. She was born April 13, 1943, in Loudon, Tennessee. She earned her G.E.D. and went on to attend Walters State Community College. Barbara started her career in the area hosiery mills in Roane County, Tennessee. She was later a longtime employee of Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and most recently retired as a Sales Associate from Wal-Mart in Jefferson City, Tennessee. Barbara loved to travel, but most of all she loved her family dearly, especially her children and grandchildren. Barbara’s life was not always easy, but her strength and determination brought her through. She was a true warrior.

She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Hinds; mother, Myrtle Hinds Hodge; stepfather, George Hodge; brothers, Willis Hinds, Joe Hinds, Jr., Charles Hinds, and John Hinds; and sisters, Audrey Nell Hinds, Evelyn Easter, and Dora “Dorrie” Dalton.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Tracy Hill of Rockwood, TN

Son: Kenneth Paul Messimer, Jr. (Jo Ann) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Nathan Adam Arnn, Tia Yates (James), Joshalyn Phillips (Logan), Daniel Messimer (April), Kenneth Samuel “Beau” Messimer, and Hunter Messimer

Great Grandchildren: Kylie, Paisley, and Huntleigh Yates

Cheyenne & Kiara Phillips

Hazel Gail Hamby

Sister: Peggy Kirkland of Rockwood (Daysville), TN

Special Niece: Tammy Gill

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with Bro. Mike Garrett officiating for Graveside services and interment. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Barbara Ann Messimer.

