Baby Grayson James Fine

Grayson James Fine was born into this world and stepped into his heavenly home on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
He is preceded in death by his great grandfather: Jerry Jolley; great great grandparents: G.L. & Janie Jolly, Frank Griffin & Bernice Patterson, Ethel Flanagan, and Geneva & Burnard Martin, Nelle & Johnny “Bear” Fine, Avery Kindrick, Ethel Hester; great great aunt: Emma Hurst. He was survived by:
Parents: Daniel & Katie Fine
Grandparents: James & Carrie Patterson, Richard & Karen Fine
Great Grandparents: Tim & Kathy Kindrick, James & Pearlene Patterson, Kathy Wilson, Larry & Mary McNelly
Great Great Grandparent: Clifford Flanagan
Aunts: Kara Patterson, Ashlee (Andrew) Bunch
Uncles: Tyler (Tatum) Kindrick
Cousins: Rebekah, Remington, Rylie, Blakelyn, and Walker
and a host of other special family members and friends
Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Grayson James Fine.