Baby Grayson James Fine

Grayson James Fine was born into this world and stepped into his heavenly home on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

He is preceded in death by his great grandfather: Jerry Jolley; great great grandparents: G.L. & Janie Jolly, Frank Griffin & Bernice Patterson, Ethel Flanagan, and Geneva & Burnard Martin, Nelle & Johnny “Bear” Fine, Avery Kindrick, Ethel Hester; great great aunt: Emma Hurst. He was survived by:

Parents: Daniel & Katie Fine

Grandparents: James & Carrie Patterson, Richard & Karen Fine

Great Grandparents: Tim & Kathy Kindrick, James & Pearlene Patterson, Kathy Wilson, Larry & Mary McNelly

Great Great Grandparent: Clifford Flanagan

Aunts: Kara Patterson, Ashlee (Andrew) Bunch

Uncles: Tyler (Tatum) Kindrick

Cousins: Rebekah, Remington, Rylie, Blakelyn, and Walker

and a host of other special family members and friends

Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Grayson James Fine.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...