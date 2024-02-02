Arnold Dee Bunch, Briceville

Arnold Dee Bunch age 87, of Briceville, passed away to his heavenly home on January 31st, 2024. Arnold was born on July 17th, 1937 in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Howard and Arietta Bunch. Arnold was a member of Twinville Baptist Church where he loved to attend church with his church family. He loved to play putt putt, bowl, fish, sing, and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

Arnold is preceded in death by: His beloved Wife, Evelyn Bunch; His parents, Howard & Arietta Bunch; Brother and Sister in law, Donald & Shelby Bunch; Great Grandson, Riften McClane; Daughter in law, Denise Bunch; and many other in-laws.

Arnold is survived by:

Children: Syrenna Neland and husband Pat of Briceville, Joy Davis and husband Tommy of Rocky Top, and Eddie Bunch of Rocky Top

Grandchildren: Dawn Bair, Jimmy Bair, Krystle Bunch, Christopher Bunch, Maura Neland, Karra Neland, and Carrie McClane

Fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, Tennessee.

Funeral: 8:00 PM, Saturday, February 3rd, 2024 in the chapel at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top, Tennessee.

A graveside will be held Sunday, February 4th, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Brown Flatts Cemetery in Briceville, Tennesee.

