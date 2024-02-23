Annette Marie Williams, Clinton

Annette Marie Williams, age 44 of Clinton, TN passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at her home. She enjoyed being a mother to her boys and a grandmother to her grandchild. Annette enjoyed arts and crafts, and especially making lots of dream catchers. She liked statues of fairies, Tinkerbell was her favorite. She will be missed by those who loved her.

Annette is preceded in death by her parents Leon Hoyt and Carlotta Woodby.

She is survived by her sons Thomas Johnson of Oak Ridge, TN, Tavious Hoyt of Oak Ridge, TN, Charles Williams of Clinton, TN, Adam Johnson Jr of Oak Ridge, TN, Rashon White of Oak Ridge, TN, and Christopher McMillan of Oak Ridge, TN; daughter Zontaya Mahatha of FL; brother Leon Hoyt Jr of GA; sister Kimberly Harness of TN; and grandson Thomas Johnson Jr.

The family will be having a private memorial service for Annette at a later date.

Jones Mortuary is honored to serve the family of Annette Williams.

