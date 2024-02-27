Angel Sue Kilgore, 25, Oak Ridge

Angel Sue Kilgore, age 25 of Oak Ridge, passed away suddenly on Friday, February 23, 2024, in Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.

Angel loved her three babies and enjoyed camping and fishing. She loved to sing and enjoyed doing arts and crafts.

She was preceded in death by the man she called “Dad”, Joe Davis; Grandmothers, Marilyn Lowe, Lela Roysden, and Shirley Massengill;  Grandfathers, Ronnie Seiber, Louis Lively, and Eli Roysden.

She is survived by her two mothers, Cassie (Frank Bjelland) Roysden and Misty Dodd;

Step-dad, Leslie Turner;

Children, Melody, Rylan, and Maverick;

Great-grandmother, Jean Lowe;

Great-grandfathers Ralph Lowe and Ralph Massengill;

Sisters and Brothers, Johnathan Lively, Haley Dodd, and several others;

Uncle, Michael Lively, James Lowe, Wes Lowe, and Clais Roysden, Donna (Greg) Adkisson, Missy (James) Crowley, Tammy (Ronnie Munsey) Duggar, and Rose Pressley;

Special friends, Anita White, Casey (Baby Daddy) Jackson, Kendall Loyd, April Priest, Madison Rainey, Cassie York, and a host of other good friends and other family members.

Favorite Cousins, Becky Long and Priscilla Pressley.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 29, 2024, from 5-7:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation in Oliver Springs. The funeral service will begin at 7 pm with family and friends officiating. 

To leave a note for Angel’s family or to share a memory, please sign our online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

