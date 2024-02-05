Ancil H. Cox, Clinton

Ancil H. Cox age 87, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2024. He was born in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Albert and Ruth Beets Cox on June 27, 1936. Ancil was a member of Farmers Grove Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, from 11-12noon at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow in the chapel. Family and friends will travel to Farmers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery for Ancil’s interment following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

