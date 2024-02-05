Ancil H. Cox, Clinton

News Department 11 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Ancil H. Cox age 87, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2024. He was born in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Albert and Ruth Beets Cox on June 27, 1936. Ancil was a member of Farmers Grove Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, from 11-12noon at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow in the chapel. Family and friends will travel to Farmers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery for Ancil’s interment following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

About News Department

Check Also

Joseph Paul Krinsky, Coalfield

Mr. Joseph Paul Krinsky, age 75  of Coalfield passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 3, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.