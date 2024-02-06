Amos Alan Wicks, 23

Amos Alan Wicks, age 23, passed away suddenly on February 4, 2024. He was born March 16, 2000, to Cyndi Wicks & Ricky Lowe.

He is preceded in death by his Papaw David Wicks and grandfather Deon Lowe.

He is survived by his parents; 3 sons Graycen, Eston and Remington Alan; fiancé Emilee Galyon; siblings Jakob & Jennifer Lowe; nephew who like his brother Bradley Lowe; niece Jolie Phillips; aunts Dixie Hamby, Vickie Shoffner and Micky Phillips; Mamaw Mona “Crickett” Human; grandparents Ronnie & Elizabeth Hill; lifelong friends Levi Williams and Tyler Keener.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Joey Aytes officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Schubert Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Wartburg, TN 37887.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Amos Alan Wicks.

