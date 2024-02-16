Alma Coleen Davis, Knoxville

Alma Coleen Davis, age 86 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at the West Hills Health and Rehab Center in Knoxville. Alma was a retired Pre-school teacher.

Born in Briceville, Tennessee on April 11, 1937, she was the daughter of the late John and Verna Lucille McDonald Beets. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Lois Sewell and Jean Beets; brothers, Gene Beets and Ralph Beets.

Alma is survived by her son, John Davis III, and his wife Pamela of Powell, Tennessee; granddaughter, Brittany Davis and other relatives and friends.

The Davis Family will receive friends from 4-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 18, 2024, in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Kent Williams officiating.

Family will gather for a private graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 19, 2024, in the Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Alma Coleen Davis.

