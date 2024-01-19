William Reece Blodgett, 78

William Reece Blodgett was born on March 23rd, 1945, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He graduated from this earth and was promoted to Heaven on Saturday, January 13th, 2024 at 9 pm.

Bill was employed through X-10 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee where he worked as an instrument technologist for 32 years. He was a member of the Smokey Mountain MENSA. He was a 12–year veteran of the Air Force where he worked on the “Minute Man” missile project. He was a former board member of Appalachian Arts and Crafts in Norris, Tennessee. Bill belonged to the Upper Room Church in Rocky Top, TN where he and Nancy, his wife, had an active role in community service.

Bill was a prolific artist, his art included pen and ink original drawings, acrylic paintings, but his passion was crafting stained glass. On his website which had over 2,000 followers, he created all his unique patterns, making them available to everyone free of charge.

Bill is survived by his wife of 34 years, Nancy Blodgett, his daughter, Cyndi Belcher, granddaughter, Cheyenne Belcher, siblings, Mary Woodcock Shultz and Ned, Devonna Sumner and Bobby, Richard Herbster and Andrea, David Herbster and Janice, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

We celebrate Bill’s graduation and honor the life he lived. He loved unconditionally.

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Monday, January 22, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Monday, January 22, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Derek Sharp officiating.

A graveside service will follow the funeral service at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top with Military Honors presented by the Honor Guard of Campbell County.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Upper Room Church or to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Bill’s memory.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...