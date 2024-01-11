Will Williams, 53

Will Williams, age 53, passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, in Clinton, TN.

He was a resident of Oak Ridge, attended Faith Lutheran Church, and was a steel painter. Will enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time.

He is preceded in death by his father Tommy Williams.

Will is survived by his mother Inge Williams; brothers Sam Williams and Kurt Williams; children Jonathan Shackleford, Ashley Williams, Mason Williams, Katelyn Hamby; granddaughter McKenzie; and grandson Jase.

A visitation will be held on Monday, January 15, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home.

A graveside will follow the visitation at Oliver Springs Cemetery with Pastor George Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Williams family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...