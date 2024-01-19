Wayne Luther Powers, Rockwood

Wayne Luther Powers of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2024, at Life Care Center of Morgan County. He was born on September 17, 1938, in Sand Mountain, Alabama. He was a member of the North Rockwood Baptist Church. He was very strong in his faith and took advantage of any opportunity he had to talk about Jesus. He loved his country and everything that the American Flag stands for. He is preceded in death by His wife Betty Powers; his parents: Mamie Simpson and Arther Powers; His Sons Wade Powers and Jeff Melton; His special nephew Jeremy Powers; His siblings, Raymond Powers, Inez Jones, Ella Mae Melton, Christine McCoy, Opal Steele, Nina Powers and Zella Ruth Clark. He is survived by :

His dog: Heidi

His granddaughters who he raised; Marlana Daniels (Joe), Grace Melton of Rockwood

Children: Greg Melton (Tammy) of Oakdale; Annette Kindred

Siblings: Lawrence Powers (Linda) of Midlothian, Texas, Glen Powers (Sherry) of Oakdale, Nona Burgess (Darrell) of Oak Ridge.

Grandchildren: Casey Stooksbury (Brad), Zach Melton (Alexis), Shannon Johnson (Corey), Austin Melton, Creed Isham

And a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm ET with Rev. Ben Whittenbarger officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN, with military honors presented by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Wayne Luther Powers.

