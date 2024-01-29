Vyetta M. Moore, Kingston

Vyetta M. Moore, age 80 of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. She was born on January 27, 1943, in Decatur, TN. Vyetta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She was a member of the Braxton Chapel AME Zion Church in Kingston, TN, where she was also a deaconess. She retired after 30+ years of work at K-25 in Oak Ridge. She was a seamstress and loved her arts and crafts. She also enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Ivan Moore & Viola Smith Moore; and 13 siblings.

She is survived by:

Husband of 57 years: Bill Moore

Children: William Lynn Moore, Rosaline Moore-Simmons (Quincy), and Stacey Moore (Christina)

Grandchildren: Ariel Little, Jasmine Moore, Jada Moore, James Moore, Shauntel Moore, Lexy Turner, Stiles Moore, and Maloria Moore.

Great Grandchildren: Ashtyn Moore, Jaxson Moore

Sister: Judy Prigmore

Brothers: James Moore (Helen), Larry Moore

Brother & Sister in laws: Rev. Joe Moore, Mariah Harrison, Lillie Davis, Susie Collier, Dorothy Moore (Freddie Smith)

and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 3, 2024, from 12:00-1:30 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Memorial service will follow at 1:30 pm ET. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Vyetta M. Moore.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...