Vicki Susan Lincoln, Jellico

Vicki Susan Lincoln, age 67, passed away Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Beechtree Manor in Jellico, Tennessee.

Vicki was a joy to be around who had a great sense of humor.

She is preceded in death by her parents Charles & Nola Edwards; husband Frank Lincoln.

She is survived by her sisters Melanie, Stephanie, and Patty; special friend and caretaker Rebecca Davis.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 2:00-3:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 3:00 with Bro. Adam Barnhart and Troy Coker officiating. Interment will follow in the Island Ford Cemetery in Lancing, TN. Special thank you to Freedom Hope Church for their love and support.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Vicki Susan Lincoln.

