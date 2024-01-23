Velma June McKinney, Sunbright

Velma June McKinney, age 81, of Sunbright passed away on January 22, 2024. She was born July 31, 1942, to the late Clark and Opal Wilson in Scott County, Tennessee.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Jimmy “Sarge” McKinney; sister Novella Gunnels, and brother Eddie Wilson.

She is survived by her children Joseph (Lora) Miller, Pamela McKinney, and Paula (Bennie) Davis; grandchildren Derek (Ashley) Miller, Savannah (Landon) Jones, and Lily Davis; great-grandchildren Dylan, Hayden, Haley, Carter Edgerton, Brantley, and Easton Miller; sisters Louise (David) Young, Sue Bowling, Kaye Wilson, and Cheryl (Harold) Martin; brothers Joe Wilson, Ray Wilson, and Gary Wilson; brothers-in-laws Bobby (Doris) McKinney and Billy McKinney; sister-in-law Brenda Satterfield and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will have a private service.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Velma June McKinney.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...