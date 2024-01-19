Urgent Weather and Roads Update from Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

With freezing rain, sleet, and possible snow expected this evening we ask that you please stay off the roads if possible. The Sheriff’s Office, Highway Department, and Anderson County EMS are having a very difficult time responding to many traffic accidents throughout the County. We currently have our own vehicles stuck and out of service. This is the worst road conditions we’ve seen in several years.
Tags accidents Anderson County freezing rain icy roads Road Conditions roads
Check Also
Great Smoky Mountains National Park remains closed today due to hazardous weather conditions. Park roads are covered with ice and snow. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected throughout today.
Most park roads are closed including Newfound Gap, Little River, Gatlinburg Bypass, Cherokee Orchard at …