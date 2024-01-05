Ty Mathews, Harriman (Midtown)

Ty Mathews, age 20, a resident of Harriman (Midtown), Tennessee passed away Sunday, December 31, 2023. He was born April 22, 2003, in Fulton, Missouri. He was a Laborer with American Foundations and Waterproofing in Knoxville, Tennessee, and attended the High Ridge Baptist Church in Kingston, Tennessee. Ty loved to work on computers, outdoor motorsports including riding ATVs, and going to the beach.
Survivors include:
Father: Samuel Mathews of Harriman, TN
Mother: Corey Baars of Twentynine Palms, CA
Brother: Seth Mathews of San Diago, CA
Fiancée: Kaylee Bates of Maryville, TN
One to whom Ty was a Father Role: Atlas Bates
An Expected Daughter: Ember Mae Mathews
Grandparents: Debbie Phelps of Harriman, TN
Ray Mathews of San Diago, CA
Jamie Berry of Mariposa, CA
Great Grandmother: Jackie Mathews of San Diago, CA
And several other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at the High Ridge Baptist Church; 260 High Ridge Road; Kingston, Tennessee 37763 with Pastor Keith Bailey officiating. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary (calling 865-354-2600) for funeral expenses. An online register is available is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Ty Mathews.