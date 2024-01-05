Ty Mathews, Harriman (Midtown)

Ty Mathews, age 20, a resident of Harriman (Midtown), Tennessee passed away Sunday, December 31, 2023. He was born April 22, 2003, in Fulton, Missouri. He was a Laborer with American Foundations and Waterproofing in Knoxville, Tennessee, and attended the High Ridge Baptist Church in Kingston, Tennessee. Ty loved to work on computers, outdoor motorsports including riding ATVs, and going to the beach.

Survivors include:

Father: Samuel Mathews of Harriman, TN



Mother: Corey Baars of Twentynine Palms, CA

Brother: Seth Mathews of San Diago, CA

Fiancée: Kaylee Bates of Maryville, TN

One to whom Ty was a Father Role: Atlas Bates

An Expected Daughter: Ember Mae Mathews

Grandparents: Debbie Phelps of Harriman, TN

Ray Mathews of San Diago, CA

Jamie Berry of Mariposa, CA

Great Grandmother: Jackie Mathews of San Diago, CA

And several other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. at the High Ridge Baptist Church; 260 High Ridge Road; Kingston, Tennessee 37763 with Pastor Keith Bailey officiating. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary (calling 865-354-2600) for funeral expenses. An online register is available is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Ty Mathews.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...