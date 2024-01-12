Troy Ronald “Ronnie” Hall, Clinton

Troy Ronald “Ronnie” Hall

Ronnie passed away on January 10, 2024, at 11:09 pm. Ronnie was surrounded by his family. Ronnie took great pride knowing when he drew his last breath on earth, he was going to see Jesus’ face. Ronnie looked forward to seeing his lovely bride Lelia of 57 years, who went to heaven before him. Ronnie longed to hear Lelia fuss at him for taking so long to get home.

Ronnie went to Clinton High School. After high school, Ronnie worked as a mechanic, construction worker, handyman, laborer, and in many factories. Ronnie worked at Byrd’s Wrecker Service for good friend Dennis Byrd for several years. Ronnie retired from Pathway Bellows in 2003. Ronnie volunteered with the Anderson County Rescue Squad for many years. He was known to be able to physically tear doors from cars with his bare hands. Ronnie was a hard worker, one of the strongest men you would ever meet. Ronnie was a gentle giant.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his lovely bride Lelia, his parents, George and Dessie Hall, brothers George Jr. and JE Hall, and sisters Shirley Taylor, and Martha Lou Scarboro.

He is survived by children Ricky Hall and wife Connie of Clinton TN, Robin Elliott and husband Wesley of Lake City TN, Rodney Hall and wife Kim of Jonesborough TN. Grandchildren Justin Hall, Dr. Brittney (Hall) Kerber and husband Dr. John Kerber, Austin Elliott (Ashley Carl), Angela Elliott (Jacob Baxter), Kristen Hall, and Ryan Hall. Great Grandchildren Cannen Baxter and Lily Carl. Sisters Lana Flo Kelly and Sue Beets.

The family will receive friends at Jones Mortuary located at 375 N. Main St. Clinton TN 37716. Visitation will be from 6 -8 pm Friday, January 12th, 2024, with his funeral service to follow at 8 pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with David White and Ricky Hall officiating. Family and friends will gather for his graveside service on Saturday, January 13th at 3 pm at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park located at 1501 Bethal Valley Rd Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

In lieu of flowers, the family strongly requests memorials be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital or your local charity.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Troy Hall.

