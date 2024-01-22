Travis Ray King, Harriman

Travis Ray King, age 45, of Harriman, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Roane Medical Center.  He was born July 26, 1978, in Oak Ridge and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Travis was a graduate of Roane County High School and a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He was also a member of Kingston Masonic Lodge No. 38. He had worked as an Engineering Assistant for Dienamic Tooling Systems in Lenoir City. Travis enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. He was an avid UT Vol fan. He loved spending time with his family and wanted everyone to know how much he loved God. 

Preceded in death by his father, Timmy King; Grandparents, Alvin & Rebecca Pierce, Thelma & Norris King, Jack & Wanda Abston; uncles, Gene & Denny Pierce, and David King; aunt, Debra Hudson; mother-in-law, Karen Brown.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 19 years                      Raven King of Harriman

Daughter                                             Skyler King of Harriman

Mother                                                 Sherry King of Kingston

Brother & Sister-in-law                       Brandon & Leah King of Kingston

Father-in-law                                       Randy Abston & wife, Kathy of Rockwood

Nieces                                                 Hartley & Hadley King, and Shaleigh Tufts

Nephews                                             Tyler Skidmore, and Aiken King

Special Cousins                                 Heather Griffith (Tom) of Maryville

Lynzie Griffith of Maryvillle

Additional Cousins                             Tyler & Blake Lancaster of Murfreesboro                     

Sister-in-law                                        Stephanie Hooks & husband, Anthony of Harriman

Brother-in-law                                     Brian Skidmore of Rockwood

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Friday, January 26, 2024, at Fraker Funeral Home with Masonic Service following at 7:00 pm in the chapel. A Celebration of Life will follow the Masonic service with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to Skyler King Education Fund to help with his daughters education. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

