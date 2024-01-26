Tragic Fire Claims Life of Danny Cecil Parks in Rocky Top: Investigations Underway

Rocky Top, Tennessee – In a devastating turn of events, the Rocky Top Fire on Tuesday, January 23, resulted in the loss of a beloved member of the community. The victim has been identified as Danny Cecil Parks, aged 68, who tragically perished in the blaze.

Authorities from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), in collaboration with the Rocky Top Fire Department and Rocky Top Police Department, have launched thorough investigations to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Further updates regarding the investigation into the Rocky Top Fire and the circumstances surrounding Danny Cecil Parks’ tragic death will be provided as they become available.

Fire crews responded to the 300 block of Main Street in Rocky Top just before 4 AM, this morning (Tuesday, January 23) for a major fire. Officials on scene say the building houses five apartments as well as businesses. The TBI has confirmed that one person did die in the fire.

The TBI Special Fire Investigators, along with the Rocky Top Police Department and Fire Department are investigating the the fatal fire. The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to Leslie Everhart from the TBI.

Main Street continues to be closed as well between 4th and 3rd streets and will be closed for an extended time for the investigation and also to keep traffic away until an unstable wall on the structure can be evaluated.

Several agencies responded to assist The Rocky Top Fire Department which included, Medford Volunteer Fire, The Briceville Volunteer Fire Department, Medford Volunteer Fire, Clinton Fire Department, LaFollette and Caryville Fire Departments and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded, among others.

Fire officials said eight people are believed to have been affected by the fire, including the one person that died. The Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced. We will keep you posted on the latest here on BBB Communications via our Facebook page and website as we get more information.

