Traci Franklin, Harriman

Ms. Traci Franklin, 56, of Harriman passed away January 1, 2024, at her home.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Ricky Franklin.

Father: Herbert Effinger.

Survived by her son: Devan Franklin.

Daughter & son-in-law: Marilyn & Kenny Miller.

Mother: Martha Effinger.

Three grandchildren: Rylie, Lincoln, and Lyla.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family and friends will meet Thursday morning January 4, 2024, at 11:00 AM in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood for graveside services. 

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Traci Franklin.

