Tiffany Michelle Oxendine, Knoxville

Tiffany Michelle Oxendine, 51, of Knoxville, Tennessee born February 9, 1972, in Tazewell, Virginia went home to be with her savior with her family at her side on December 29, 2023.
She is proceeded in death by her mother Lana Sink and sister Aracellys Gonzalez.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving partner: Justin Hixson
Daughters: Brittany Dayson (Thomas Dayson), Emily Oxendine, Riley Oxendine
Brother: Rudy Belcher
Grandchildren: Ameliah Dayson, Paislee Dayson, Layden Dayson, Maddox Dayson and Colter Hope
Nephews: Collin Christianson Gabriel Christianson and Nicholas Gonzalez
Niece: Taytum Christianson along with Many other family and friends
She loved the beach, animals, arts and crafts, and making people laugh. There was never a dull moment when she was around. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, partner and friend. She was well-loved and will be missed by many.
The family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to Nurse Practitioner Kristal Henderson for the care and exceptional compassion she showed Tiffany and her family.
