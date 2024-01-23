Thomas “Tom” Wright, of the Dyllis Community

Thomas “Tom” Wright, age 82, passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at Roane Medical Center.

He was a resident of the Dyllis community. He served his country in the US Navy, retired from ORNL as an electrician, and was a 2004 Tennessee state bodybuilding champion in the Masters Division. Tom enjoyed teaching dance at the Maryville Seniors Center where he had an instrumental part in getting them a new facility. He enjoyed bodybuilding and the friendships that were brought along with it. His hope was to encourage and inspire people by bodybuilding, even with his lung disease issues.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents Dewey and Irene Wright; son Tommy Wright; sisters Cora Wright, Dorothy Jackson, Helen Nation, Edna Justice, Kay Colamarino, Mary Jo Hartbarger; and brothers Alvin Wright and John Wright.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years Linda Wright; daughter Tonya Wright of Knoxville; brothers Ronnie Wright and wife Brenda of Dyllis, Grover Wright and wife Brenda of Morristown; sister-in-law Arlene Bowman and husband Larry of Rockwood; also by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and many friends.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 26, 2024, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Eddie Chastain officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 1:00 PM at Dyllis Baptist Church Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wright family.

