Thomas E. “Tom” Hahn, 78

Thomas E. “Tom” Hahn, age 78, passed away peacefully, on Friday, December 29, 2023. He was born in Detroit, Michigan to Dr. Richard & Constance Hahn. Tom’s father was called from Detroit to assist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory for periods of time, leading to Tom living in Oak Ridge intermittently, since the age of four. Tom earned his master’s degree and went on to help improve lives as a social worker. His entire life consisted of helping others. Tom was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He served as a Eucharistic Minister and spent thousands of hours in deep prayer in Eucharistic Adoration. Tom lived by the motto, “God first, family second, and then the Love of Hockey!”

Tom was preceded in death by parents, Dr. Richard & Constance Hahn; brother, Dr. Paul Hahn; and stepson, Arthur John.

Survivors include loving wife, Sigrid Hahn; sons, Michael Hahn & wife, Kristina, and David Hahn; five amazing grandchildren; nephew, Rick Hahn; niece, Christie Kelley; and many other friends, relatives, and loved ones.

The family would like to extend special gratitude to the ICU staff at Methodist Medical Center for the compassionate care during Tom’s brief illness. They would also like to include the staff and parishioners of St. Mary’s, particularly Father Ray, who gave Tom the last Anointing for his final journey.

The family will receive friends 10-11 am Monday, January 8, 2024, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. A funeral mass will follow at 11 am with Father Ray Powell officiating. Tom’s ashes will be entombed at St. Mary’s at a later time. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

