Thelma Rowena Massengill Hileman, Oliver Springs

Thelma Rowena Massengill Hileman, age 79, of Oliver Springs, TN, passed away at home on January 23, 2024.

Thelma is survived by her husband, Joe Hileman, and her daughters, Sandy Giamportone and Sally Stratton. She is also survived by three sisters, six grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Thelma was preceded in death by her father, Lum Massengill, her mother, Florence Massengill, four brothers, and two sisters.

Thelma was a baptized follower of Christ since 1957. She worshipped and served alongside the other members of the First Baptist Church of Oliver Springs. She was a long-time employee of Methodist Medical Center and Covenant Health.

No memorial service is planned.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude or East Tennessee Children’s Hospital to help support the important work they do.

