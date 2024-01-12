Tammy Rebecca Keck, Clinton

Tammy Rebecca Keck, age 63 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at her home.

Born February 6, 1960, in Knoxville, Tennessee she was the daughter of the late Owen and Gladys Irene Robertson Keck.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Wayne Keck, and nephew, Toby Jason Yoakum. She was a member of Hill Top Baptist Church.

Tammy is survived by her partner, Denise Hall of Clinton, Tennessee, her sister, Betty Lynn Yoakum of Maynardville, Tennessee, and other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to go to the donor’s choice.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Tammy Rebecca Keck.

