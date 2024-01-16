Tamela Gertrude Armes Nelson, 65

Mrs. Tamela Gertrude Armes Nelson, affectionately known as Tammy to all those who loved her, age 65, of Lancing, met her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 14, 2024. She loved all people, especially those who needed care. Tammy was a long-time employee of Tenn Ford Weaving, the Morgan County Ambulance Service, Bechtel Jacobs Fire Department, Life Care Center of Morgan County. She also volunteered with the Wartburg Fire Department, Joyner Fire Department, and the Morgan County Rescue Squad.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Dewey and Gertrude Melton, and Motor and Nellie Armes.

Her father: Vaughn Armes.

One brother: Lanny Armes.

Three sisters: Robin Armes Daughtery, Joy Nell Armes, and Kimberly Newport.

One brother-in-law: Gary Newport.

And her father-in-law: Clifford Nelson.

She is survived by her mother: Yvonne Melton Armes.

Two brothers and sisters-in-law: Scotty and Angie Armes, Matthew and Sara Armes.

One sister-in-law: Pam Armes.

And one brother-in-law: Randy Daugherty.

Her daughter and son-in-law: Mandy and Esau Hamby.

Her beloved grandchildren: Malory Hamby and Kleb Newport.

Her mother-in-law: Wanda Nelson.

Special friend and nurse: Ricky Roysden.

Along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Family and friends will meet at 1:00 PM Saturday, January 20, 2024, in Clear Creek Cemetery for graveside services.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Tamela Gertrude “Tammy” Armes Nelson.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: ww.davisfuneralhomes.com

