Sydney Carole Givens Woodlee, Kingston

Sydney Carole Givens Woodlee age 89 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on January 30, 2024, at Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston, Tennessee. She was a member of Lawnville Road Church of Christ. Sydney was a faithful Christian, wife, mother, and homemaker. Sydney, an avid tennis player, enjoyed playing tennis for many, many years with Wayne and many of their dear friends. She was also an avid Bridge player and enjoyed many friends in her church, tennis, and bridge circles. She also enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in school and sports activities. Sydney had a blessed and full life due to the Lord, her husband, her family, and friends.

Sydney was preceded in death by her husband Wayne P. Woodlee; father Houston B. Givens and mother Adelaide S. Wimmel; Sisters Joanne Arnold and Gloria Givens. She is survived by son W. Scott (Gail) Woodlee, daughter Sally Houston (Mike) all of Kingston and son Chris (Jackie) Woodlee of Franklin, TN.; Grandchildren Ryan, Josh, Reagan, Joey, Landon, Conner, and Libby and 10 great-grandchildren. The family expresses their sincere thanks to special friends Nancy Beach and Anne Barre, and the nurses and caregivers of Jamestowne Assisted Living for their support and kindness over the last year.

A celebration of life will be at the Lawnville Road church of Christ on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 7:00 PM with W. Scott Woodlee officiating. Go to your rest rejoicing Mother, for you are not a desolate wanderer but a beloved child, cared for and defended by your Lord. For precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his faithful servants.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Woodlee, Josh Houston, Joey Houston, Landon Houston, Conner Woodlee, Grayson Woodlee, and Turner Woodlee. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Lawnville Road church of Christ Benevolence Fund. Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

