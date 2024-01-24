Sybil Jean Webb, 68

Ms. Sybil Jean Webb was born on September 3, 1955, in Kentucky. She passed away on January 17, 2024.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Martha Webb Carroll & Isham Sheldon.

Grandparents: Pearl Thomas & Ed Webb.

Brother: Tommy Hartness.

Stepfather: Walter E. Carroll.

Sister-in-Law: Kimberly Carroll.

Brother-in-Laws: James Preston and Johnny Marlowe.

Survived by her daughters: Connie Carroll and Marisha Hartness.

Granddaughters: Aaleyah Gilbert and Lindsey Gilbert.

Great Granddaughters: Miley Jo Roger and Akira Zade Gilbert.

Sister: Betty Marlowe.

Brother: Walter E. Carroll Jr. & Candance.

Nieces: Betty Elswick & Jackson, Martha Kirkpatrick & Tom, and Sydney Carroll.

Nephews: Jordan and Bailey Carroll.

Great Niece: Jamie Crabtree & Josh.

Great Nephews: Steven Kirkpatrick and Eli Elswick.

Great Great Nieces: Tatum and Saylor Phillips.

Great Great Nephews: Brantly and Brody Crabtree.

The services for Ms. Sybil Webb will be private.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Sybil Jean Webb.

