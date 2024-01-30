Steven Henry, Kingston

Steven Henry, age 61, of Kingston, Tennessee went home to Jesus on Saturday, January 27, 2024. Steve enjoyed working in his garden, and spending time outdoors, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Steve is preceded in death by his father, Edward Henry.

Survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Cindy Henry.

Daughters and sons-in-law, Hannah and Jason Greenwood, Heather and Brandon Hacker. Grandchildren: Mackenzie and Kole Leach, Rhett Hacker, and Leo Greenwood.

Mother, Marlene Henry.

Sisters and brothers-in-law, Pam and Kevin Frye, Denise and Dennis Easter.

Aunt, Kathy Luttrell and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Steve was a devout Christian and a member of Lee Village Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 1, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 8:00 p.m. with Reverend Matt Canon officiating. Burial 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 2, 2024, at Poplar Springs Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Henry Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...