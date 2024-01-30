Stephen Wayne Shirks, Wartburg

Mr. Stephen Wayne Shirks, age 76 of Wartburg, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, January 27, 2024. He was a kind and gentle spirit who dedicated his life to his family.

He was preceded to heaven by: Bessie, Jimmy, and Christine.

He will be greatly missed by his surviving family.

His wife: Sandy.

Two children: Stephanie, Joanna, and Whitney.

His grandchildren: Luke, Zeke, Emily, Stephen, Danielle, Maggie, Rachel, Brandon, and Ashley.

His great grandchildren: Isla, Ava, Karter, and Lilly.

His siblings: Debbie, Phil, and Skip.

Along with a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Our Daddy literally gave us the world. We love you, Daddy!

All services will be private.

Condolences may be sent to the family at, www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Stephen Wayne Shirks.

