Sonny Lynn Lowe, Harriman

Sonny Lynn Lowe, age 48 of Harriman, passed away December 27, 2023.

Sonny was born on January 14, 1975. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Harriman and he accepted Christ at the church when he was a child. He enjoyed fishing, 4-wheeling, being outdoors and loved being with his family and friends. You could often see Sonny riding his bicycle, with his fishing bucket and fishing gear, down to his favorite fishing hole on Poplar Creek.

He is preceded in death by nephew Jesse Arden Lowe Weaver, brother-in-law, Tommy Weaver; grandparents, Elihue and Edna Kimblin and Mathie and Garrett Lowe.

Sonny is survived by his parents, Arden and Blanch Lowe, by sisters, Tammy Cofer and Tena Bailey Davidson (Scott); by nieces and nephews, Thomas Ed Weaver Jr., Amanda Farr, Samantha Stephens, and Kendrick Farr; by great nieces and nephews, Jaylee, Julie Mae, Brantley, Neyland, Blainey, and Tommy. He is also survived by Johnny Bailey, Whitney Condrone, Britney Hagen; special friend and fishing buddy Tad “Tadpole” Wilson, and by extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to be sent to Premier Sharp Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 31, 2023, between the hours of 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral will follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 3:00 pm with Pastor Will Gouge officiating. Graveside service will follow funeral at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lowe family. You may leave a condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

