Shirley Mullins Harmon, Harriman

Shirley Mullins Harmon age 88 of Harriman, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 6, 2024. She was a devoted member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She loved studying her Bible, shopping, talking with friends, and playing bingo.

She is preceded in death by her husband Clyde Eugene Harmon, son Rex Harmon, parents John and Stella Mullins, brothers and sisters Bonnie Swicegood, Charles Mullins, Willie Hicks, Betty Johnson, Fred Mullins, Jo Hammonds

Survived by daughter Patricia Ann Hunt (Calvin), grandchildren Mindee Harmon, Tonya Hunt, Erin Harmon, Jaydi Hunt, great-grandchildren Dylan Lynn, Jake Lilly, Trevor Lilly, Kaya Harmon, Jonathon Staudenmaier, sister Melba James, brother Garland Mullins (Glenna) and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 12, 2024, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with burial to follow in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery, Rev. Garvin Walls Officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to service. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

