Several Fire Departments Respond to Early Morning Fire in Rocky Top – One Person Found Dead

Fire crews responded to the 300 block of Main Street in Rocky Top just before 4 AM, this morning for a major fire. Officials on scene say the building houses five apartments as well as businesses. The TBI has confirmed that one person did die in the fire.

The TBI Special Fire Investigators, along with the Rocky Top Police Department and Fire Department are investigating the the fatal fire. The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to Leslie Everhart from the TBI.

Main Street continues to be closed as well between 4th and 3rd streets and will be closed for an extended time for the investigation and also to keep traffic away until an unstable wall on the structure can be evaluated.

Several agencies responded to assist The Rocky Top Fire Department which included, Medford Volunteer Fire, The Briceville Volunteer Fire Department, Medford Volunteer Fire, Clinton Fire Department, LaFollette and Caryville Fire Departments and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded, among others.

Fire officials said eight people are believed to have been affected by the fire, including the one person that died. The Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced. We will keep you posted on the latest here on BBB Communications via our Facebook page and website as we get more information.

Rocky Top Fire on January 23, 2024 – Photos by J. Brad Jones, BBB Communications

