Anderson County, Roane County and Morgan County are all closed the remainder of the week (January 18th and 19th).
Oak Ridge Schools are Closed Thursday, January 19th. They will assess conditions tomorrow to make a decision on Friday.
Anderson County, Roane County and Morgan County are all closed the remainder of the week (January 18th and 19th).
Oak Ridge Schools are Closed Thursday, January 19th. They will assess conditions tomorrow to make a decision on Friday.
Tags Anderson County City of Oak Ridge Harriman kingston morgan County Oak Ridge Roane County Rockwood
UPDATE: All Medic Blood Centers will be closed tomorrow. MEDIC will close at 3 PM …