Ronald “Ronnie” Dale Godsey, Westel

Ronald “Ronnie” Dale Godsey, age 67, of Westel, Tennessee passed away on January 26, 2024.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Donald and Christine Godsey and brother David Godsey.

He is survived by numerous cousins. Ronnie was known as a good-hearted and honest man. One of the nicest people you could ever have the honor to know.

The family will have a visitation on February 4th, 2024, from 1 pm to 3 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Haley’s Grove Cemetery in Crab Orchard, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ronnie Godsey.

