Robert Ray Laxson, 90, went to be with his Heavenly Father on January 11, 2024.

Raised in West Kentucky, on a farm, his parents were lifelong members of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Paducah, Kentucky. His father was a deacon, and both parents were Sunday school teachers. Robert was choirmaster at an early age, until 1963, when he was transferred to Oak Ridge National Lab, retiring after 37 years as a Nuclear Technician Supervisor in the chemical technology division, where he was instrumental in making resources for cancer treatment. He was in a gospel quartet with church friends from Lonsdale Cumberland Presbyterian Church. They sang at many church functions in the area. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. His hobbies included leather working, making stained glass, and woodworking. He also loved to fish.

Robert was a member of First Baptist Church of Andersonville as a Deacon, went on mission trips, and used his many talents to further enrich the Kingdom of God.

He was the best husband and father anyone could ask for.

Robert is preceded in death by parents, Leslie Ray and Mary Evadna Laxson, three sisters, Mary Elizabeth Ryan, Sarah Frances Reeder, and Emma Mae Walls, and his youngest daughter, Lezlie Carole.

He leaves behind his wife of 70 years, Millie, three children, Susan Tulloch (Gene), Gayle Carver (Alden), and Robert Bruce Laxson, twelve grandchildren, along with many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

***Please note: the service for Mr. Laxson has been rescheduled due to a winter weather event in the East Tennessee area.***

Robert will be laid to rest at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens in Alcoa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Andersonville (3949 Andersonville Hwy, Anderson, TN 37705) or the church of your choice.

