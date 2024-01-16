Robert L. Vaughan, Harriman

Mr. Robert L. Vaughan, age 66 of Harriman, passed away Friday January 12, 2024, at his home. Born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, he was a veteran of the United States Army, and a graduate of Wayne State University. Robert worked as a Chemist/Data analyst for SES Environmental Services in Oak Ridge. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Madge Vaughan.

He is survived by his wife: Robin Vaughan.

His stepson: Kevin Kidder.

Two grandchildren: Ty and Juliana Kidder.

His daughter: Emily Vaughan.

And two brothers: Melville and Gilbert Vaughan.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 31, 2024, from 5:00 to 6:30 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 11:00 AM with Fr. Michael Sweeney officiating. Interment will follow in the Blessed Sacrament Church Columbarium.

Condolences may be sent to the family at, www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Robert L. Vaughan.

