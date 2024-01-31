Robert Earl Tayor, Roddy, TN

Mr. Robert Earl Tayor, “Smokey Bob” age 70, of Roddy, Tennessee, passed away on January 23, 2024, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Rhea County Schools employed him for almost 20 years before working with Nashville/Davidson County Public Schools for 5 years as a mechanic. Eventually after returning home to Rhea County, Robert became an entrepreneur and opened 68/27 Lounge followed by Smokey Bob’s restaurant, and retired in 2018. Robert could be described/called by many as grumpy, Dad, funny, witty, good storyteller, handy, mechanic, gardener, Papaw, Paps, quirky, advisor, and Robert (in Simone’s voice). He loved a good deal. He could fix anything! He only needed some duct tape, a drill, some profanity, and a few other tools, and he was good to go… it wasn’t always how you liked it, … but it was fixed/hung/built/mounted – so in his eyes, “What’s the problem?”

Robert loved to FaceTime family and his granddaughters. He loved being Papaw, aka Paps! He would say to the granddaughters and his two daughters and nieces, “Hey girl,” whenever they would enter the house, step on the front porch, or enter the hospital room. He loved being the support person for his “girls,” and the young men in his life. He would often say, “I’ll tell ya what to do…” and it would be wild advice, but it meant a lot that he would listen AND try to give a solution. Robert enjoyed helping others with their cars, lawns, gardens, and other needs. He was always tinkering!

Robert fought very hard to overcome his illness in his last weeks. He was treated with great dignity and respect by hospital staff. As a man who had never been sick and was not accustomed to asking others for help, it was very difficult for him. Robert was overheard in his last weeks telling his nurses that his family is an “active” family, and we would often “do stuff together.” He was always grumpy to venture out but would overall enjoy his time with family. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by parents, Paul and Genia West Taylor, Sons; Randall “Randy” Shane Taylor and Dustin Robert Taylor, sister; Wilma Gene Taylor, brothers; Doyle Taylor, Edward “Teague/Smiley” Taylor, James Taylor, and David Taylor.

survivors include:

wife:

Simone Marie Larose Taylor of Roddy, TN

daughters:

Nichole “Nikki” Taylor of Nashville, TN

Amy (Justin) Turner of Cookeville, TN

son:

Jonathan “JT” Taylor of Knoxville, TN

grandchildren:

Lillie Turner, Mackenzie “Mac” Turner, Hunter Taylor, and Haley Tutor

sister-In-law:

Joyce “Joe” Taylor

As well as several nieces and nephews of whom he was very close.

The family will have a celebration of life visitation on February 10th, 2024, from 1pm-3pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. A graveside service will follow immediately after in Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, TN with Brandon Kramer officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Robert Earl Taylor.

