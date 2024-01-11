Robert “Bob” Pio, Harriman

Mr. Robert “Bob” Pio, age 80, of Harriman passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at Roane Medical Center. He retired from Chase Instruments in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Colombus.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Virginia Pio.

Parents: Charles & Janet Pio.

Brother: Don Pio.

He is survived by his three children: Floyd McCloud, Serena & husband Gerald Sarten, and Shamus Pio.

Five grandchildren: Summer & Sam Butler, Michael & Kellie Tapp, Zachary & Talen Burkett, Quinton & Anden McCloud, and Dylan McCloud.

Seven great-grandchildren: Tristyn, Keegan, Sophia, Hudson, Ben, August, and Caroline.

Sister: Arlene Montgomery.

Along with many other nieces, nephews, and friends.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Bob Pio, during this time.

