Richard Ernest “Rick” Newman, Harriman

Richard Ernest “Rick” Newman, of Harriman, Tenn., was ushered into the throne room of God on Saturday, January 13, 2024. He passed away three days shy of his 77th birthday at Victorian Square in Rockwood. Rick was born January 16, 1947, to the late Ernest Carl Newman and Margie Lee Ford Newman in Chattanooga, Tenn. At the age of 13, Rick suffered an accident that rendered him a lifelong epileptic but from this tragedy sprang a life marked by faith and resilience.

He graduated from Harriman High School in 1965 and earned an A.S. in Management and Supervision Technology from Roane State Community College in 1976. Rick possessed a natural aptitude for drawing which led him to receive his certificate in Drafting from the State Area Vocational-Technical School in 1980.

Applying his talents, Rick worked as a draftsman for TVA at the Sequoia Nuclear Power Plant in Chattanooga for a decade before his health declined.

Rick was an 18-year resident of Harriman Gardens and he was a member of nearby Riverside Baptist Church, which he regarded as “a true church of God.” He openly shared his beliefs with others.

The son of a World War II Army veteran, Rick harbored a strong sense of patriotism and a love of war history. He had a passion for literature, particularly Western novels.

In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Ann Newman Reeves, and her husband, James T. “Sonny” Reeves, Jr., with whom he was very close.

He is survived by his stepmother, Geneva Baker Newman, of Harriman; and niece, Amanda Reeves Perry, and her husband, Matthew Ronald Perry, of Abingdon, Va.; and several cousins.

A funeral ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in the Kyker Funeral Home Chapel in Harriman with Rev. Greg Kelly officiating. Rick will be laid to rest privately at Roane Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Baptist Church, P.O. Box 811, Harriman, TN 37748.

“To disbelieve is easy; to scoff is simple; to have faith is harder.” – Louis L’Amour

Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Newman Family.

