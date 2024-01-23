Richard Castellanos, Harriman

Richard Castellanos, age 76, of Harriman passed away Sunday, January 21, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born August 10, 1947, in Gary, Indiana to the late Victor & Guadalupe Castellanos. Richard was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly during the Vietnam era, receiving several medals including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Parachute Badge. He retired from Bethlehem Steel where he had worked as a Crane Operator.  Richard was a wonderful cook who was inspired by his mom. He was very competitive with darts and chess, and had a great passion for video games. The main joy of his life was his family who he loved very much.

Preceded in death by his parents, Victor & Guadalupe Castellanos; brothers, Victor Castellanos, Rudy Castellanos, and David Castellanos.

SURVIVORS

Sons                                        Joshua Castellanos & wife, Kristy of Kingston

                                                Rick Castellanos & wife, Michelle of Marion, IL

                                                Jason Castellanos of Chesterton, IN

Daughter                                Tanya Castellanos of Porter County, IN

Grandchildren                       Bracken, Christian, Farrah, Tia, Nyjah, Josh, Austin, Aiden, and Noah

Sisters                                     Sally Cleveland of Sturgis, MI

                                                Alice Heavillin of CA

Special Nephew                     Brandon Castellanos of Harriman

Several extended family members and friends

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

