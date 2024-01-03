Reverend Larry Woods, Kingston

Reverend Larry Woods, of Kingston, TN transitioned to his eternal heavenly home on December 30, 2023, at Roane Medical Center surrounded by his devoted family. Reverend Woods was born June 2, 1947, to the union of Leander Sr. and Mae Katherine Woods in Kingston, TN. He was a proud United States Air Force Veteran, where he was a staff sergeant in charge of aircraft maintenance and served during the Vietnam War. Reverend Woods retired after 40 + years of employment at K25, Y-12, and ORNL, as an instrument mechanic. His most esteemed title was Reverend. He was a strong man of faith and his relationship with the Lord influenced his lifestyle and leadership. Reverend Woods was a man of few words but, when he spoke, he spoke with wisdom, power, and integrity. Reverend Woods was the current pastor of Speights Chapel AME Zion Church in Rockwood, TN.

Preceded in death by parents, Leander Sr., and Mae Katherine Wood. Brother, Danny Mitchell Woods. Father and Mother-in-law, Reverend James Sr., and Emma Kline.

Surviving: loving wife of 51 years Joyce Woods. Son and daughter-in-law Byron and Ashley Woods of Lexington, KY. Brother, Leander Jr. (Brenda) Irvine, CA., and sister, Marilyn Woods of Kingston, TN. Uncles: Booker T. Woods (Elizabeth), Chansel Woods, and Howard Woods (Estella) of Georgetown, TN. Sisters-in-Law: Deborah Carpenter, Beverly Kline, Trish Eldridge (Hank), Pam Cleveland (Bronce), and brother-in-law, James Kline (Suzanne). A host of nieces and nephews, with four great-nieces whom he loved dearly, Serenity, Samiyah, Emma Karter, and Emory. Devoted and lifelong friends, Reverend Lionel Moore, and Bill Moore.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 12:30 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with presiding elder Willa Estell officiating. Interment will follow in Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Woods Family.

