Rebecca Jean (Bowman) Moore, 65, known to her friends and family as Becky, went to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on January 10, 2024, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She spent her final days in the comfort of her home laughing and sharing stories with her family and friends.

Becky was born in Akron, Ohio on May 17, 1958. She spent much of her childhood in Ohio before moving to Illinois graduating from West Frankfurt High School and attending Olivet Nazarene University, where she earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Food and Nutrition Sciences. After college, she married her love, Steve, and began their family in Manhattan, Illinois.

In 1996, Becky moved to Wasilla, Alaska where she lived, worked, and raised her two sons, Ryan and Sean, with Steve for almost 25 years. During her time in Alaska, Becky and her family built their dream home, a log house on a lake in front of the mountains. Her 35-year professional career culminated in her most recent position as Director of Food Services at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center in Palmer, Alaska. Steve and Becky relocated to Knoxville, Tennessee in 2019 to be closer to family.

In retirement, Becky enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting, and spending time with her five grandchildren. She was an active member in her church, St. Herman Antiochian Orthodox Church in

Wasilla, Alaska, and most recently, St. Anne Orthodox Church in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Becky’s faith sustained her through many of life’s trials and tribulations, and most recently her battle with cancer. She confronted her illness with courage and grace. Her kindness, compassion, and love for others never wavered, even to her final breath.

Becky is predeceased by her father James Ensign, and is survived by her husband Stephen, her son Ryan (Tirzah) of Knoxville, Tennessee, her son Sean of Wells, Maine, her mother Norma Jean Bowman of Crossville, Tennessee, whom she greatly adored, her brothers James Alan (Maria) Bowman of Knoxville, Tennessee and Steven (Maria) Bowman of Denver, Colorado, and her five grandchildren: Natalie, Jillian, Henry, Lewis, and Peter.

Visitation is available at St. Anne Orthodox Church in Oak Ridge, Tennessee from 5:30-6:30 PM on Thursday, January 11th, followed by a short service. The funeral service will be at St. Anne Orthodox Church at 9:00 AM on Friday, January 12th followed by a graveside service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. A mercy meal will follow at St. Anne Orthodox Church. Mott-McKamey Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

