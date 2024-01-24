Randy Lee Silvey, Oliver Springs

Randy Lee Silvey, age 56, passed away Sunday, January 21, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center surrounded by his family and friends.

He was a resident of Oliver Springs and lived his whole life in this area. Randy was a former member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 102 of Knoxville and worked at Y-12 as a Journeyman Pipefitter with the Local 718 union. He enjoyed bass fishing tournaments, four-wheeling, spending time on the lake, and working on vehicles. He was an animal lover. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Randy is preceded in death by his mother Virginia Silvey, maternal grandmother and grandfather, Elizabeth Gough and T.B. Gough, paternal grandfather and grandmother, A.K. and Mildred Silvey.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years Jill Silvey, children, Parker Silvey of Oliver Springs and Jomack Silvey of Knoxville, father, Roy Silvey of Oliver Springs, sister, Raeshell Maples and husband Wayne and their daughter Eliazbeth Maples of Oliver Springs, father and mother-in-law, Ron and Joy Brown, also by extended family, special friends, union brothers and co- workers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to a charity of your choice.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 27, 2024, between the hours of 4:00 – 6:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. A celebration of life will follow at 6:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Silvey family. You may leave a condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

