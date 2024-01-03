Raiden Bruce Godwin, 15, Rockwood

Raiden Bruce Godwin, age 15 of Rockwood, passed away on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024. He was born on December 15, 2008, in Wisconsin. Raiden was a loving son, brother, and friend. He was a freshman at Rockwood High School where he played football. He enjoyed wrestling, fishing, hunting, and playing the flinch game (which he was very good at).
He is preceded in death by his great grandparents: Doyal Godwin, Robert & Beverly Kaspar, Henry & Eudorah Magee; uncle: Jack Weingarten.
He is survived by:
Parents: Steve & Sabrina Godwin
Sister: Adriana Godwin
Brother: Triton Godwin
Grandparents: Susanna & Steve Arndt, Steven & Sam Godwin
Uncles & Aunts: Bruce & Yolanda Weingarten, Bonnie & Herb Koth
Best Friend: Nakeyia Rich
Special Friends: JR Mahomes, Bryce, & Kalena Goins
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 1:00-3:00 pm Et at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Evans Mortuary (PO Box 6 Rockwood, TN 37854).