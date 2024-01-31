Phillip Scott Igo, Deer Lodge

Phillip Scott Igo, age 68, of Deer Lodge passed away on January 30, 2024, at his home.

Scott was a USMC Staff Sergeant for 20 years. He also served in Desert Storm. He worked at Blue Line Security and held the position of Deputy Sheriff-Corporal for 6 years.

He is survived by his son Phillip Scott Igo, II. of Alabama, Crystal Marie Igo Burt of Texas, David Igo of North Carolina Diane Seacrist of West Virginia, and a host of extended family and friends.

Scott’s wishes are to be cremated and no services will be scheduled.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Phillip Scott Igo.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...