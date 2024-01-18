Peggy A. Holcomb, Rockwood

News Department 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 30 Views

Mrs. Peggy A. Holcomb, age 81 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville. A full obituary will be posted when it is finalized.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 21, 2024, from 1:00-3:00 pm ET at the Caney Ford Baptist Church in Harriman, TN. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm ET with Pastor Fran Irmiter officiating. Following the service, there will be a soup luncheon in honor of Mrs. Peggy in the church family life center. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Peggy A. Holcomb.

About News Department

Check Also

Mike “Yank” Barker, 64

Mike “Yank” Barker, age 64, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2024. He was a proud …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.