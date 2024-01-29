Peanut Edward Bunch, Wartburg

Peanut Edward Bunch, age 58, of Wartburg, passed away on January 25, 2024. He was born November 26, 1965, to Ed and Mary Sue Bunch.

He is preceded in death by his father Ed H. Bunch; grandparents Callie & Jack Armes and wife Dee Dee Bunch.

He is survived by his daughter Nicole Bunch; grandchildren Peyton Bunch; mother Mary Bunch; sisters Gwen (David) Hamby and Sherry Williams; brother Bo (Betty) Bunch and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will have a graveside service at 1 pm on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at the New Petros Cemetery, Cemetery Road in Petros.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Edward Bunch.

