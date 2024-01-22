Paul Gene Williams, Petros

Paul Gene Williams born on April 5, 1953, peacefully passed from this life on Friday, January 19, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his son, Paul Gene Williams, Jr., grandson, Tj Williams, mother, Geneva Williams Milliron, father, Travis Hensley, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Logan and Lora Mae Williams, aunt, Patsy Hensley, brother-in-law, James Clay, nephew, Bo McGhee, brother-in-law Ronald Williams, sister-in-law, Katie Williams, nephew, Jessy Williams, and brother and sister-in-law, Bernie and Rena Williams.

Paul is survived by his wife, Debbie, and son Tony (Tracey) Williams, great grandchildren, Brynlee and Chasen Williams, sister, Randi Clay, sisters-in-law, Jean Williams and Billie (Charles) McGhee, brother-in-law, JL (Alice) Williams, special friends Ronnie Madden, Little Joe Armes, Sam Williams, Austin Massengale, Brandon Cox, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Paul loved his family without measure and was known by special names such as Dad, Pap, and Gran Pap. To be a friend of Paul’s was a true blessing. He loved all things outdoors and very few moments in his life were spent idle. Paul was well known for his love of gardening and the bounties he loved to share, the most popular being his tomatoes. Paul will be deeply missed by his family and friends he left behind, but we know that Tj had an extra big smile when he was reunited with Pap.

The Family will have a graveside service on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 2 pm at the Old Petros Cemetery, School House Road, with Dr. Jim West officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Paul Gene Williams.

