Patricia Snow, Harriman

Patricia Snow, age 71, of Harriman passed away Friday, January 19, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 13, 1952, in Sunbright and worked many years for Red Cap in Harriman. Patricia had been an avid bowler in earlier years and loved sewing, quilting, and working puzzles, but her favorite enjoyment in life was spending time with her family.

Preceded in death by her son, Scott Snow; parents, John & Faye Jennings; brothers, Delbert and Danny Jennings; son-in-law, Burl Jenkins.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 53 years James K. Snow of Harriman

Daughters Linda Wilson & husband, Clarence of Harriman

Lisa Snow of Harriman

Grand-children Tyler Wilson & wife, Ashlee

Heather Lamping & husband, Dakota

Brady, Montana, and Emily Snow, Cassie Lemons, Carl, and Zack Jenkins

9 Great-grandchildren

Sisters Barbara Smith & husband, Nathan of Weirsdale, FL

Rita Barthelemy & husband, Herb of Summerfield, FL

Brother Darryl Jennings & wife, Brenda of Sunbright

Several special nieces & nephews, extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 pm, Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at Fraker Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Phil Poe officiating. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

